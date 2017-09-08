DNA Edit: Tackle corrupt Netas

In a welcome effort to ensure transparency in the political process, the Supreme Court has taken a strong view on the rapid increase in wealth of legislators.

The 289 legislators — from across the political spectrum — who have attracted the apex court’s ire due to a spurt in their assets, have, till now, not been subjected to thorough investigations.

This delay in probe undermines people’s faith in democracy. The polity knows that politicians make hay while the sun shines, and that most of them manage to get away with their ill-gotten wealth. Interesting is the information that according to the Association of Democratic Reforms report on 2015 and 2016 fiscal, the bulk of the income of both the BJP and the Congress came from unknown sources, through voluntary contributions and coupon sales.

The same watchdog had earlier revealed that due to the anonymity offered by electoral bonds, corporate donors would be able to hide behind an opaque funding process.

The BJP had come to power riding on the plank of anti-corruption. However, it has been a little slow in bringing about reforms that will ensure transparency. The Centre’s counsel, of course, has made it amply clear that the government is bent on weeding out corruption. He said that Swachh Bharat is not just about cleaning up garbage, and that it will also sweep out corrupt practices whenever spotted.

Though the government’s intentions are noble, it is yet to get its act together in tackling corrupt netas. Now is the time to demonstrate its zeal for cleanliness.