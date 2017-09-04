DNA Edit: Shuffling the pack

In a masterly move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inducted fresh faces in his cabinet, the third reshuffle since 2014. However, this reshuffle sends out a very strong message on the benchmarks of governance, transparency, and accountability. An unprecedented move is the promotion of Nirmala Sitharaman as the Minister of Defence — from her erstwhile position as the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. This is a game-changer that upends the established dynamic in the Defence Ministry of India.

Since Independence, the position of the Defence Minister has been occupied by men, barring the stint of Indira Gandhi, who, as PM, had taken additional charge of the portfolio for some time. Even before Nirmala’s stint as the Defence Minister commences, there are markers that already distinguish her spell from that of Indira Gandhi. For starters, unlike Indira Gandhi, who, as history shows, was inclined to centralising power in her person, Sitharaman’s charge of the ministry is not a power move. Her promotion is an acknowledgment of the skill, competence and the impeccable work ethic that she has displayed while working as the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

Another key change is the removal of Suresh Prabhu from the Ministry of Railways and the delegation of that charge to Piyush Goyal, who has conducted himself brilliantly while handling the Ministry of Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines. The writing on the wall is clear: Goyal is expected to pen a turn-around of India’s cash-strapped and rickety Railways just as he did for the power ministry. This is Goyal’s baptism by fire and if he proves his mettle here, he will not only strengthen his reputation as a miracle worker, but also the firm belief of many within the BJP firmament that he is more than competent to head the Ministry of Finance in the future.

What’s more, a number of bureaucrats have been inducted in the cabinet fold, sending a clear signal to career politicians to perform or perish. PM Modi’s move to instate former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri as MoS (Independent Charge) of Housing and Urban Affairs and former bureaucrat KJ Alphons as the MoS (Independent Charge) of Tourism, Electronics and IT stands testament to his single-minded focus on seeing progress from ground zero. To meet this end, he has shown that he will not dither from bridging the skill deficit of the political class by absorbing professionals and outstanding bureaucrats.