Amit Shah’s mission NE: BJP set to move in for the kill

The target is set, the election machinery has been put in motion, and the BJP is moving in for the kill in north-east India.

With five of the eight states in the region being ruled by the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), spearheaded by the BJP, party president Amit Shah has now urged alliance partners to decimate political opposition, from the Left and the Congress, in the remaining three, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, which go into polls in six months.

The Northeast, with its mind-boggling diversity of religions and cultures is a formidable political terrain that has witnessed insurgency, fierce tribal wars, grinding poverty and complete neglect since Independence. What defies reason is despite its strategic location, with the Chinese threat looming large, the Congress had virtually forsaken the region all these years.

The rapid decline of the grand old party and the spontaneous democratic endorsement of the NEDA since it was formed in May 2016, marks a shift in the mindset of the people. The BJP is mindful of the culinary proclivities of the people, and it doesn’t want to needlessly stoke local passion by banning beef. Having said that, there are other, crucial, concerns at play.

The region, with a huge reserve of untapped natural resources, should have been brought into the mainstream long ago. The BJP is systematically addressing that lacuna by building infrastructure and showcasing the region for trade and commerce through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East policy. The launch of the Rs 60,000-crore scheme, ‘Sampada’, to promote agro and food processing industry buttresses PM’s pronouncement that the Northeast is the new engine of India’s growth.

The 9.15-km bridge, the longest in India, connecting Dhola and Sadiya across the Brahmaputra is a significant development in terms of improving connectivity in a region where every year floods cause untold damage to life and property. Coupled with this, the BJP is looking at five ways — highway, railway, waterway, airway, and information way, through optic fibre network — to promote growth and accessibility.

This spurt in activities on multiple fronts was missing all these years. It appears that the BJP had to come to power to rescue the Northeast from oblivion. The Congress-led UPA’s biggest drawback was its inability to reign in corruption in development activities. Projects had a long gestation period wherein costs escalated and government funds filled the coffers of the political elite. As a result, the Northeast turned into a forgotten corner, only surfacing in the news for bloody conflicts over territorial disputes, fuelled by tribal and ethnic loyalties. The NEDA is determined to script a new narrative.