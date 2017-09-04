DNA Edit: Raghuram Rajan’s pinprick

During demonetization, the RBI governor came under a lot of fire from the media and from the academia for failing to uphold the institutional integrity expected from the central bank. To be fair, his task was unenviable, however, his conduct was far from ideal. Now, as the former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has broken his silence, it seems that Urjit Patel is catching more flak for his role. In his new book, Rajan has pointedly said that the RBI governor cannot be a “cheerleader for the government”.

Rajan’s statement is a sharp indictment of Patel’s role during demonetization. In fact, Patel’s studied silence on the disruptive move has meant that the air is still unclear about his role, his leadership and the scope of his interaction with the government during demonetization. Contrasted with Rajan’s role, which was marked with frequent run-ins with the powers-that-be, Patel’s tenure has been largely perceived as a docile one.

In June this year, Patel, along with two other members of the monetary policy committee, had rebuffed the request of an official of the Ministry of Finance seeking a meeting a week ahead of the meeting on credit policy. Many took this as a sign that the central bank governor was asserting himself, and as a counter-narrative to the perception that he was pliant to the will of the government. However, this small measure sadly has not worked wonders when it comes to the hit his legacy has taken as the RBI governor. Even now, the true extent of his involvement has been kept in the dark.