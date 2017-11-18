DNA Edit: Moody’s thumbs up

Amid the Opposition parties’ manufactured gloom and doom, the Indian economy appears to look rosy like never before. Close on the heels of the Pew survey that gave ample indication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unchallenged popularity, comes global rating agency Moody’s Investors Service’s upgradation of India’s sovereign rating to Baa2 from Baa3, thus changing the outlook to stable from positive. It basically means that the structural changes pushed through by the PM have had the desired effect in stabilising rising debt levels.

The recognition, coming after 13 years, is a global endorsement of India’s macro-economic reforms. The rise in status now puts India in line with the Philippines, Italy, Uruguay and Oman. The economic slowdown notwithstanding, several top-notch international institutions have been effusive in their praise for the Indian economy, giving credence to the belief that a new phase for the growth story will soon take wings.

Barely a month ago, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde had said that the Indian economy is on a “very solid track” in the mid-term, even when the hiccups had taken centre stage in the initial phase of reforms. Curiously, the detractors of the current government, who had looked up to international agencies to prop up their criticisms against demonetisation and GST, have now taken to casting aspersions on the rating agency’s credibility and timing of the report.

However, the stock markets, taking a cue from the report’s optimism, have responded favourably. Gaining Moody’s confidence will help India in the long run as it’s likely to draw in more foreign investment.

It bears to keep in mind that the country has jumped 30 notches to the 100th position on the IMF index on the ease of doing business. With the ground paved for institutional players from around the globe to not only pump in money but also set up shops, India’s stature in the international arena is bound to rise further. Moody’s refreshingly different outlook towards India was based on several factors: India continues to be one of the fastest growing economies in the world with strong fundamentals.

Inflation is stable, while per capita income has risen significantly, giving more purchasing power to people. Exports are also on the rise, so are India’s forex reserves. Even with India’s growth pace slowing down in the short term, it’s still way ahead of the global growth rate.

That should be music to the ears of the government. However, the challenge to job creation remains given that the country is still some distance away from reaping its demographic dividends. If the industries and services sectors begin expanding at a faster rate, the unemployment crisis can be tackled to a considerable extent. Nonetheless, there are still enough reasons to cheer, provided the government continues to work towards ironing out the wrinkles in the economy. The Modi government won’t squander away the opportunity that has come with the latest international approval.