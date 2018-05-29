DNA Edit: Ex-ISI chief’s book leaves Pak Army red-faced

Former ISI chief Lt General (retd) Asad Durrani must not be, too, surprised at the uproar by the Pakistani military against statements attributed to him in a recently released book, which details conversations between him and former RAW chief AS Dulat.

The backlash against Durrani comes just after former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif embarrassed the military by stating in an interview that Islamabad had allowed ‘non-state actors’ to cross the border and kill people in Mumbai. Of course, one can say that these revelations are nothing new. What will cause cheer to India is that a former PM and ex-RAW chief are daring to embarrass the Pakistan Army publicly.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces, has tweeted that Durrani has been called in to GHQ to explain his views and why he ‘violated’ the Military Code of Conduct. However, he has not denied anything that Durrani has said in the book. There are many positives for India that can emerge from the Durrani episode.

The biggest is that this may make it difficult for nations friendly towards Pakistan i.e. China to defend it at international fora. The other point is that, the book proves that there are a few in Pakistan army who are willing to sit down for a dialogue. This has exposed cracks in Pakistan military’s anti-India rhetoric, one that it may not be able to paper over so easily.

Finally, Durrani’s book puts the military on the defensive and benefits Nawaz Sharif, especially with elections round the corner. Sharif’s ascendancy will benefit India as anti-India rhetoric is likely to tone down. While no breakthrough is likely to be made, tensions could come down. That would be a welcome beginning.

