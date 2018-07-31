DNA Edit: Eco-Ganesha – PM’s Mann Ki Baat urges people to be responsible

It’s heartening to know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using Mann Ki Baat to root for a clean and green environment and inspire people to be at one with nature. In his last address to the nation, he urged devotees to celebrate Ganesh puja in an eco-friendly manner and cause minimum damage to the surroundings. The PM knows that disregarding the environment comes with serious consequences, including the extermination of mankind. And being at loggerheads with it can only result in catastrophe.

For the past nine years, DNA’s eco-friendly initiative called eco-Ganesha has been successful in making citizens feel responsible for the environment. The idea behind eco-Ganesha was to prevent further pollution of rivers and the Arabian Sea during the festive season and thus protect the marine eco-system. DNA’s sustained campaign has delivered results. People’s eagerness to opt for idols that are made of materials, which are non-toxic and water soluble, was a major breakthrough. Every large-scale festival brings with it a monumental threat to the environment because many people still don’t understand the concept of celebrating responsibly.

The huge amount of waste left behind after Durga or Ganesh puja lands up in the Ganga and the Arabian sea, respectively, causing huge, and sometimes irreparable, damage. Indians have been slow to respond to the global climate challenges for a host of reasons. But the current NDA government has proven its credentials as the environment warrior. Let every festival in India be marked by the love for nature. The day is not that far when we drown in our own filth, with only ourselves to blame for the mess.