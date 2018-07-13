DNA Edit: Constituency matters - BJP’s candidate selection process gives voice to voters

Unlike the Congress, a dynasty-driven party which only rewards those close to the Gandhi family, the BJP is fair and egalitarian. It focusses only on the performance of its ministers while issuing poll tickets. And what better way to select candidates than asking voters in every constituency to give their opinion!

The BJP is promoting true representatives of the people by giving voice to voters through the NaMo App. Citizens of every constituency can now choose three of their favourite leaders, and the one securing the maximum thumbs-up will get a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

The party’s internal review will also matter in the selection process. This is indeed a novel method, an ideal way to make legislators accountable to the people who prop them up in the belief that he/she would give maximum priority to their problems.

In this true test of mettle, many so-called stalwarts might bite the dust. Already, several MPs and MLAs are rattled by the approach adopted by the 14-member Central Election Committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah. Like any sort of vocation, politics should have ideally been performance-oriented. But years of Congress rule had instilled a culture of sycophancy wherein obsequious behaviour towards the Gandhis was deemed more important than grass-roots engagement of leaders.

This culture subsequently permeated other national and regional parties, bringing a bunch of sly, self-serving people to the political limelight. No wonder, nation-building had taken a backseat all these years while those in the seat of power lined their own pockets.

The BJP is trying to steer away from this cesspool of corruption that has been the biggest scourge of independent India. It wants to usher in a new era of a level-playing field.