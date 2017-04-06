Will UDAN improve regional air connectivity?

While connectivity will make remote areas far more accessible, the previous attempt at this turned out tpo be a damp squib in the north-east. Since smaller airports do not have advanced landing grounds so the airlines which are selected for these routes will have to innovate for this plan to reach its optimum potential. The implications of this scheme extend far beyond travel, it means bringing basic necessities like medicines to these people on the flights so that they do not have to depend on ad-hoc carriers. The government has done its bit. The airlines now have to respond accordingly forthe scheme to be a success. Their decision to go to a place cannot simply depend on the tourism opportunity. This is a mindset that has to change. We must not forget that route navigation charges in countries like Bangladesh airspace are immense and it may be difficult to break even.

—Capt Kanu Gohen, Former Director General of Civil Aviation

Even if the current set-up is designed as promised, we do not have the trained, qualified manpower to be able to support it. There is a severe lack of pilots, engineers, and air traffic controllers in place. It is easy to say that there will be more airports made. Even that promise has not been fulfilled in the past. Air traffic controllers simply do not come from out of the blue. They have to be trained for at least 3-6 years. In our current set of airports there are many discrepancies when it comes to compliance with international standards. We cannot make shortcuts when it comes to people’s safety, and just ticking the boxes is simply not enough. The solution is simple: just have a game plan, chalk it out, and start small. It means systematically building manpower and infrastructure. We cannot think of schemes and work backwards. The government is happy that accidents are not happening. This is not enough.

—Capt Mohan Ranganathan, Aviation safety expert, former airline pilot

Certainly, from the point of view of connecting towns, many rural areas will now be able to get into the mainstream. The needs of these people will now be better addressed. Now, we must wait and watch how the UDAN scheme will play out in the long run. I hope that the fare cap which has been put on 50 per cent of the seats will be sustainable. Gaps like manpower and infrastructure can definitely be filled once the scheme is properly in place.

—Ashok Chawla, former Civil Aviation Secretary

As told to Dipshikha Ghosh.