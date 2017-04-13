Was the cancellation of TN by-election justified?

"It is a criminal offence to bribe voters. It is also an offence to spend money beyond limits. The limit in the Assembly elections is Rs 40 lakh. It is high time they cancel such elections because money power is ruling democracy. The Constitution says that the Election Commission (EC) has the power to conduct free and fair elections. Now, free and fair elections are not being held because of the misuse of money power. I am happy that the EC cancelled this election. The EC shouldn’t merely cancel elections but also prosecute those bribing voters. The Representation of the People Act says that those who bribe voters is a criminal offence. The culprits should be banned from standing in the next elections. Also, the voters shouldn’t vote for such people. It is a corrupt practice and should be eradicated."

—Prof Trilochan Sastry, Co-founder, Association for Democratic Reforms

"If the report of cash involved in the bypoll is true, then the decision taken by EC to cancel the election is justified. Even after all the arrangements were made to check such an act, some people successfully distributed money. During the Assembly polls in 2016, the EC postponed the election in two constituencies (Aravakurichi and Thanjavur) because cash was distributed. But when they conducted the election again, they allowed the same candidates to contest. They filed many FIRs but nothing happened. And those candidates successfully got elected. So, people have completely lost hope in the penal actions taken by the EC. Without stringent laws and without giving more powers to the EC, nothing will happen. It is high time for electoral reforms. The Centre is not taking any interest in implementing electoral reforms. The government is to be blamed, and not the EC."

—D Ravikumar, Tamil anti-caste activist, and former MLA

"Even the Election Commission was not prepared for the campaign of voter-bribing by the Sasikala faction. The EC’s report outlines the numerous incidents of blatant violations of electoral laws. The Income Tax raids held on the Health Minister and other supporters of the Sasikala coterie revealed what was a poorly kept secret in Tamil Nadu. A cursory look at the EC’s report shows that action can be and must be taken against the Chief Minister and eight Ministers in his Council who were indulging in a systematic murder of democracy. The countermanding of elections was the immediate step that was needed. The hope is that the EC’s report is acted upon by the Governor, Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, if not for Tamil Nadu’s, then for the sake of democracy at large."

—Manu Sundaram, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson

As told to Saleha Paatwala