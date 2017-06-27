The Rajini effect

He arouses tremendous passion among fans spread across South India — not to mention, the great Indian diaspora around the globe. When Rajinikanth, or Thalaiva as many fondly call him, enters the theatre of electoral politics, he brings with him the heft of superstardom that none of the political stalwarts in southern states can rival. If Rajini indeed puts his mind to the task, he can change the existing dynamics of Tamil politics, the ripple effects of which would be felt in neighbouring provinces.

For one, Thalaiva is not a regional player. He speaks across cultural, caste, linguistic, social and religious spectra in the universal language of emotions. A connection thus made is more enduring than seasoned politicians trying to expand their support base by aligning with the cause of the day. It’s not a cardinal truth that actors make good politicians, but in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, matinee idols left lasting legacies in the Machiavellian world of politics. MGR and his successor Jayalalithaa’s hegemonic sway over Tamil Nadu can be compared with NT Rama Rao’s imprint in Andhra politics.

One may well argue that the times were different, but Rajini’s larger-than-life image will always come in handy to dilute any opposition. With the AIADMK ruptured by internecine feuds and DMK patriarch Karunanidhi incapacitated by old age, it is now for Rajini to stymie the influence of Stalin. No wonder, he has urged his fans to prepare for a war. The nation is watching!