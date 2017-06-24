Status ain’t cheap

As Shakespeare would wonder — what’s in a name? — or to tweak the conundrum a bit: What’s in a number, that too on a car plate? Well, swallow this for breakfast: In a record-breaking bid, a VIP car registration number ‘0001’ was auctioned for Rs 16 lakh in Delhi recently. Bought by Palm Land Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, a private firm, this expensive quest for celebrity status would have been an eye-opener for the bard. That amount could have got the owner a mid-range SUV or a luxury sedan.

In Indian metros at least, the cash-rich league is willing to pay almost any price for a ‘unique’ identification number for their vehicles. The distinction that comes with such registrations is a matter of extraordinary pride for those who love to gloat over the envious/admiring glances of motorists and pedestrians. The ‘0001’ series has been a money-spinner for the Delhi government, having fetched Rs 12.10 lakh in 2015 and Rs 12.50 lakh in 2014. With the red beacon out of the picture, the not-so-innocuous licence plate is viewed as an opportunity by wannabes to flaunt their VIP status.

Another way to be outstanding is to have a posse of gun-toting bodyguards, regardless of a real risk to one’s life. In most cases, the security personnel only need to look stern in public to earn their salaries. The show of strength proves a point. A high net worth individual can’t risk getting too close to minions.