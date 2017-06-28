Spotlight on education

A new nine-member education panel, headed by an ISRO scientist, is a cause of optimism. K Kasturirangan’s induction as the chairman is expected to give a robust thrust to education policies that will not only change archaic pedagogical practices, but also improve the quality of textbooks and teaching tools. The other members too have considerable expertise in their respective fields to live up to the government’s expectations. For the last few years, decreasing budgetary allocations in the education sector have thrown up a new set of challenges.

Since the recommendations of the earlier panel, the TSR committee — submitted to the former HRD minister Smriti Irani — were junked, there was an urgent need to constitute a body that would work towards finding solutions to the systemic crises plaguing the education system in general and higher education, in particular. Some of the premier educational institutions are starved of funds, which shows that not enough emphasis is accorded to the quality of teaching. Since education is on the Concurrent List in the Constitution, state boards too haven’t displayed a zeal to devise a mechanism that can improve upon the existing frameworks.

The HRD Ministry, under Prakash Javadekar, has demonstrated enough signs that it is willing to engage in course-correction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a vibrant India cannot achieve fruition if education is divested of resources and technology. The new panel will have a lot on its plate, but most importantly it should resist all attempts at politicising education.