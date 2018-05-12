Jharkhand shows why the judiciary makes us proud

Amid so much controversy surrounding the highest court in the land, I had the most pleasant and elevating experience of our judicial system in Jharkhand, one of newest states. I was invited last week to deliver a lecture on “Swarajya and the Rule of Law” at the Judicial Academy, Jharkhand. The lecture was held in the well-appointed and impressive Dr APJ Abdul Kalam auditorium. The audience consisted of honourable judges of the Jharkhand High Court, some 50 civil judges (Jr. Division) and 50 in-service judicial officers, senior executive officers, faculty members and students of National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi, and of the Chotanagpur Law College.

The other speaker was the eminent former editor and current MP (Rajya Sabha) of Janata Dal (U), Harivansh Narayan Singh. An erudite and eloquent speaker, he movingly and knowledgeably expounded on “Lessons from the Champaran Satyagraha,” whose 100th anniversary was concluded recently. Congratulating him on his speech, I suggested that he had enough material for a small book. In the context of programme and given its audience, Mahatma Gandhi’s first satyagraha in India actually represents the triumph of the rule of law. Gandhi ensured that legal means were used in the protest to change the notoriously vicious and inequitable indigo laws.

The Judicial Academy is the brainchild of senior judges of the Jharkhand High Court such as Justice Anant Bijay Singh. The latter, in many senses, remains the moving spirit and the intellectual force behind the Academy. Justice Singh took me around the premises himself. The Academy is not only designed and constructed to the highest architectural and aesthetic standards, but also shows commitment to perfection. There is a fountain in front of the main building, music plays from hidden speakers, and the carefully planted flowering trees, including an assortment of frangipani (champak) exude a divine fragrance at dawn and dusk. But what impressed me about Justice Singh was the first question he asked me, “What are your reading these days?”

The highly erudite Justice Singh later escorted me to the residence of the Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, Hon. Justice HN Patel. We were received with typical Gujarati hospitality as well as delicious snacks, such as raw banana pakoras. Justice Patel has brought many improvements and innovations to the state, including a swanky and all-solar new High Court building, which is coming up before our eyes. A huge complex of Stupa-like structures, it will be one of the most impressive and eco-friendly court premises in India.

Justice Patel was gracious enough to share some of his other reforms. All the printing work of the Court is done by prisoners in a state-of-the art press run from jail premises. This not only saves huge amounts of money but becomes a source of livelihood and income to the prisoners themselves. What is more, a portion of their wages goes to the victims of their crimes. Half the workers are women. In fact, at least 50 per cent of the para-legal staff in the state are also women, thanks to Justice Patel’s insistence.

All the judges I met, including the learned and unassuming Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, work 12-14 hours a day. They give their best to their job even at the expense of the demands of family and leisure. Justice Patel explained, “We work as a team. Even if there is a difference of opinion, we arrive at a consensus. That is the secret of our success.” A far cry from the public wrangling and dissensions in our Supreme Court.

The present Director of the Academy, Justice Gautam Kumar Choudhury, also doubles up as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of NUSRL, where I had a follow-up lecture on “Life, Law and Literature.” I found him courteous and efficient, also well-read and well-informed. An excellent host, he attended to every need personally. The highlight of our many interactions was the 4-km early morning walk-cum-jog on the Hatia Dam, just outside the Academy.

He is not only in great physical shape, but also an advanced meditator. Having bel sharbat in his home post-workout and stretch was an especially memorable experience.

After this non-litigious but highly rewarding peep into one of the three pillars of our democracy, I felt both humbled and elevated. Our Judiciary is doing well, despite all its woes. The washing of its dirty linen in public may have somewhat eroded its credibility, but the judges who form its backbone are often extraordinary and inspiring individuals. Overworked and understaffed though they may be, their dedication and commitment to the country and to the cause of justice are not only commendable but exemplary. That is why we must be proud of them.

The author is a poet and professor at JNU. Views expressed are personal.