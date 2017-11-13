High yields provide carry trade opportunity in liquid notes

The past week was one that had more of political developments than economic news to rattle financial markets. Surging crude prices, stocks reversing after midweek highs and pressure on yields were some of the many market related developments that one came across as the political crisis in Saudi Arabia and uncertainties in Venezuela kept oil prices around recent highs.

While Indian equity markets corrected a bit lower from a mid-week peak near 10500, bonds continued to trade weak with the benchmark 10-year yield already scaling past 6.95% and very close to the May 2017 high of 6.98%. While the fundamentals look promising after the bank recapitalisation plan announced early last month and other initiatives like rollback of GST for a very large number of items, bond traders are still bogged down by policy uncertainties and concerns over the likely fiscal slippages. An equally worrying aspect is the regularity of OMO sales, which impacts both the liquidity and rate trajectory.

From a low of 6.41% in late July 2017, the benchmark 10-year bond yield has steadily risen to 6.96% last week during which time there was also a 25 basis repo rate cut. The rise in yields has somewhat been sharper post the repo rate cut, presumably because the accompanying commentaries have tended to leave an impression that the easing cycle is nearing an end. With benchmark yields close to 7%, further rise in yields may end up matching lending rates to commercial borrowers and vitiate the process of keeping lending rates low as banks would soon gear up to grow the loan book. The tendency to prefer investments to loans would increase if yields remain elevated for a considerable amount of period.

Given the macroeconomic scenario, inflation should average and remain around 4% and high real rates may need some moderation. Therefore, the sovereign yield curve, in parts, offer value hereabouts with the term premium over repo rate above 90 basis for liquid securities providing a strong basis for carry trades. The base case is RBI’s tightening cycle is still some distance away and OMOs should soon end for the current fiscal.

In global markets, the question ahead is if a busy data-led week in the G3 and China economies can wrest the narrative away from political developments and if we are back to an oil price driven financial markets. The answer should be a big no as the flare up in oil prices should soon abate and it should be fundamentals and more focus into what the new Fed chair would do to US rates and the trajectory. While short-term factors could push crude prices up in the near term, spare US production capacity could come back on line limiting the market’s upside over the medium term.

US House’s tax-writing arm of the lower house (the House Ways and Means Committee) and Senate offer differing tax plans. Among the key differences the two bodies will need to iron out is the effective date of the proposed corporate tax cut from 35% to 20%. In the House bill, the cut would go into effect next year, while the Senate’s plan calls for the cut to become effective in 2019.

With Janet Yellen’s, the current Fed Chairperson, term expiring in February 2018, and Vice Chair Stan Fisher and NY Federal Reserve President also announcing their desires to step down, there could well be a crisis at the top and may be some reason for markets to experience volatility, in the short run.

India benchmark yield may possibly test the 7% level to mark an academic bear sentiment. With the rupee getting stronger yet again, interventions have been made in forward markets. To the extent the intervention is in spot segment, the need to sterilise using OMOs may remain. Overall, the new normal of 6.70-6.90 should hold with throwover and throw under providing opportunities

