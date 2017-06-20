Fatal bumps on roads

The very measure that was supposed to prevent accidents and save lives has turned out to be a death trap. In two years — 2014 and 2015 — speed breakers have been the cause of 30 crashes daily, killing at least nine people, as per road transport department data. To understand the magnitude of the problem, one has to compare the statistics with road accident figures in other countries. Speed bumps claimed more lives in India in 2015 — the death toll was 3,409 — than the combined road accident deaths — 2,937 — in Australia and the UK the same year.

Ironically, India observes road safety week every year to raise awareness, but conveniently forgets infrastructural flaws and the deplorable work done in the name of road-laying and road repairs. Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the top four states with the most speed-breaker-related deaths, but it is not a regional problem.

While faulty design, poor materials and lack of markings turn bumpers lethal, their indiscriminate presence is also a major cause for mishaps. The use of speed breakers is valid under three circumstances: T-intersections of minor roads with rural trunk highways; intersections of minor roads with major roads; and mid-block sections in urban areas and selected local streets in residential areas, schools, colleges or university campuses, hospitals, etc. However, along with bumpers, the Centre and states should also focus on potholes, a major killer.