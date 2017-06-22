Enters ego, exits Kumble

Days before Anil Kumble announced his decision on Twitter on Tuesday to resign as the coach of the Indian cricket team, the media had begun talking about his strained relationship with captain Virat Kohli.

Such speculations were rife before India’s humiliating defeat in the hands of Pakistan at the ICC Champions Trophy final in the UK. Kumble, a man of few words, wrote on his handle that he was “surprised” to learn from the BCCI that the “Captain had reservations with my style and about my continuing as the Head Coach”.

A thorough professional and a decent man, the integrity and professionalism that Kumble brought to the table during his one-year stint was remarkable. Under his stewardship India virtually became invincible in the test format:

The team registered great performances against West Indies (2-0), followed it up with comprehensive victory against New Zealand (3-0) and topped it with a spectacular win against England (4-0). It also dazzled in the test series against Australia (2-1). Though Kumble’s record is less sterling in ODIs, he was undoubtedly responsible for taking Indian cricket to dizzying heights of success. Whoever succeeds Kumble — a few names are being bandied about — will have to at least maintain his predecessor’s near-impeccable legacy.

The legendary leg spinner was an asset to the team, even though he didn’t quite pander to Kohli’s ego. If that’s a criterion to stay on as a coach, then the BCCI should have yes-men and sycophants.