Doctor’s death: Open manholes are killers in monsoon

Why are manhole covers round?” is apparently among the top ten tough interview questions aimed at stumping candidates. The correct answer according to Larry Scheckel’s book Ask a Science Teacher is that all manholes have a ‘lip’ at the rim to hold the cover in place, so the round cover is always bigger than the hole below it and cannot fall into it, whereas square covers might, if inserted diagonally to cover the circular opening.

In an Indian interview panel, the question on manholes should be modified to “What if some people manage to pull the cover and throw it aside?” Perhaps the UPSC should include it for future civil servants who will be in charge of municipal corporations and face such situations. This peculiarly Indian circumstance was responsible for the death of an eminent gastroenterologist last week in Mumbai’s heavy rains.

Some people had removed the manhole cover near his residence in Prabhadevi and the doctor fell into the ditch to be found dead two days later in Worli. Let us attempt to ask a few questions and construct some answers to understand this horrific incident.

Why would anyone remove manhole covers?

Local people remove manhole covers because they panic thinking the entire street will become uncontrollably flooded. So, in a desperate bid to create a drain for the accumulating rainwater they pull out the cover. Now, there are two kinds of drains — one is a sanitary drain beneath which lies the sewerage network carrying waste. This is the manhole with a cover that features in this incident. The other kind of drain is a storm water drain, appearing as holes and gutters along the pavement and in street corners. The storm sewer is a system designed to carry rainfall runoff. Often, this does not happen because the drains get clogged with debris. Citizens have played a role in making storm water drains dysfunctional, as littering the streets with plastic packets and other waste clogs these drains, resulting in water accumulation. Continuous concretisation of the city destroys wastelands and wetlands which are natural absorbers of excess water.

Mumbai’s drainage system dates back to the British era and simply cannot handle the 316 mm of rainfall that the city received last week. The BMC allocated Rs 475 crore as capital expenditure for the betterment of storm water drains in 2017-18. The previous year it was Rs 667.48 crore. The year before that it was Rs 1,097 crore. Throw in any number you want, it seems to have all gone down the drain anyway.

If the storm water drains functioned, streets would not get as flooded and people would not pull off sewer covers in panic.

How come manhole covers are removable?

Manhole covers ought to be made of heavy cast iron, so that they cannot be removed. An ex-municipal commissioner of BMC has explained that even those were pulled out for resale value so it was discontinued. It’s worth investigating what material is currently used, who manufactures them and do the covers meet specified standards.

The doctor’s death is a sad saga of poor public works and neglect by the country’s richest corporation. But to a fair extent, it is also about collective citizen behaviour.

Mumbai is not the only city where open manholes have been death traps for pedestrians in the monsoon. Hyderabad staggered under a mere 3-5 mm of rain last year as its century-old drainage system is poorly equipped for the city’s unplanned growth. Kanpur, Delhi, any city in India cannot deal with rains because of appalling antediluvian drainage that can no longer cope with random urbanisation. Other countries that face issues of manholes being death traps with or without rains are Kenya, Philippines and all our South Asian neighbours in varying degrees. No problem with that, we are in good company. It’s just that when people are regularly falling into uncovered drains, we ought to bite our tongues before we gloat about how “modern” urban India is becoming.

The writer is the author of Urban Villager: Life in an Indian satellite town