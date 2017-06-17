DNA Edit: Disquiet in Darjeeling

The ongoing agitation in Darjeeling over separate statehood has been violent from the start, but now the situation has escalated.

The cadres of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and their erstwhile adversary Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) are fighting pitched battles with the police and the army, resorting to stone-pelting and arson. Unfortunately, a few tourists are trapped in the middle of what has been a nightmare for them.

With normal life coming to a standstill, there is an acute dearth of food for outsiders. For the people of Bengal, the unrest in the hills is a reminder of the turbulent Eighties when the GNLF, founded and helmed by Subhash Ghisingh, took to similar tactics for the same objective.

The signing of the Darjeeling Hill Accord in 1988 and the subsequent formation of the Gorkhaland Hill Council restored peace in the region. The GJM, which was formed in 2007 owing to a fall out between Bimal Gurung and Ghisingh, has not only revived the demand, but also upped the ante by gravitating towards the BJP.

This has raised the stakes for Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Language being an emotive issue, Gurung capitalised on Banerjee’s pronouncement that Bengali be made compulsory in schools. To be fair, the CM had clarified that her proposal doesn’t include the local schools in Darjeeling and adjoining areas. With the army entering the scene, the popular sentiment is against the TMC government.