BRICS bonhomie amid uncertain times

The border tensions between the two countries had cast a shadow over economic ties, which have been one of the main drivers of bilateral relationship. While New Delhi did not go to the extent of boycotting Chinese goods, as suggested by some groups, India did send a clear message to China, by imposing significant anti-dumping duties on several goods, including tempered glass for the protection of mobile phones. In fact, many believe, that it is the economic aspect, which ultimately forced Beijing to take a less assertive stand. The upcoming BRICS summit in China also played a part.

The broader question is, given these suspicions and tension, how will the two Asian powers find common ground on key issues? Both are key players in BRICS, where geopolitical issues often dominate the agenda. India’s relationship with Russia, too, has taken a beating. Only recently, Russia has sold Mi-35m helicopters to Pakistan much to the discomfort of India. The main reason behind Moscow warming up to Islamabad is New Delhi’s increasing proximity to Washington DC. It is also true that New Delhi and Moscow, in spite of some differences, realise each other’s economic and geopolitical relevance. Yet, Moscow’s cosying up to Islamabad has caused significant discomfort in New Delhi.

The other two partners, South Africa and Brazil, are grappling with their own economic problems. South Africa is estimated to grow at 1 per cent in 2017 and 1.5 per cent in 2018, according to the World Bank. Brazil’s credibility suffered a severe jolt after its President Michel Temer got embroiled in a corruption scandal in June 2017.

Given the geopolitical complications and the overall narrative witnessing such a significant shift, forums like BRICS may give India, Russia and China an opportunity to engage and resolve bilateral issues, but to expect the organisation to make significant strides is a bit far-fetched. New Delhi would be well advised to not expect much from BRICS, but focus on other organisations which strengthen its outreach to South Asia and South East Asia, such as BIMSTEC. It should work closely with ASEAN and focus on strengthening cooperation with Japan.

