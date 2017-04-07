Alienating Africa as a continent could jeopardise India’s campaign for a seat in UNSC

The war of words between African diplomats and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over the recent mob violence against Nigerians in Greater Noida, near Delhi, has ended. What remains are the issues — racism and xenophobia — which led to sharp exchanges between the two sides; and the risk of greater diplomatic damage if African envoys take the matter to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). For too long the government has relied on face-savers and fire-fighting when such attacks occur against Africans. What makes the periodic outbreaks of violence —which is recurring with frightful frequency — more reprehensible, is the denial of racism in India. (This parallels the mounting racist attacks and discrimination against people from the Northeast, especially in Delhi).

The domestic and international ramifications of racial attacks come to the fore every time there is an incident. In the aftermath, there are the usual brave words about law enforcement and appropriate diplomatic gestures to reassure the wounded African community. But the violence and its lessons are all but forgotten —until the issue erupts again. It is time to break this cycle before India’s standing in the world takes a beating on this count.

Racism, particularly Afro-phobia, did not erupt under Modi Sarkar. Long before Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, the indifference of the authorities, especially policemen on the spot, to violence against Africans has been a matter of increasing public concern. Africans, including diplomats, officials, and businessmen in Delhi, have faced discrimination, racist taunts, and insulting treatment. In 2014, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti led vigilantes who abused and beat up Nigerian women in Delhi based on wild allegations of their being linked to a drug and sex racket. In recent years, these racial attacks have become uglier and more virulent. That the assailants in Greater Noida suspected “drug-dealing” Nigerians of “cannibalism” points to racism as much as xenophobia.

Although the MEA has condemned the violence in the strongest possible terms, the government is reluctant to admit racism. Observers attribute this reluctance to the larger diplomatic fallout of acknowledging “racial” attacks at a time when African envoys are explicit about it. In sticking to denial mode on racism, Modi Sarkar is doing exactly what its predecessors have done. This is the second time that ambassadors of African countries in Delhi have made known their anger and disappointment at the government’s inability to protect their citizens. In a statement, the envoys “concluded that no known, sufficient, and visible deterring measures were taken by the Government of India”. These are strong words—the strongest ever— by the association of African ambassadors representing 54 missions in Delhi, provoked by the attacks against Nigerians after a local youth died allegedly of drug overdose.

The previous diplomatic row, in 2015, was triggered by the outrage over the murder of a Congolese national MT Olivia on May 21 in Delhi. At that time, African envoys cited the “racism and Afro-phobia” prevalent in India and asked for “Africa Day” celebrations — scheduled for May 25—to be put off. In a stinging statement, Eritrean Ambassador and dean of the group, Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam had said: “Given the pervading climate of fear and insecurity in Delhi, the African Heads of Mission are left with little option than to consider recommending to their governments not to send new students to India, unless and until their safety can be guaranteed.” He exhorted the government to take urgent steps to guarantee the safety of Africans in India, including appropriate programmes of public awareness to address racism and Afro-phobia in India.

Unlike then, this time, the MEA has responded more swiftly. The swiftness, however, does not appear to have mitigated the impact, which is cumulative and deep. The incident has delivered yet another hard knock to India’s diplomatic and political outreach to Africa which, under Modi, began with the landmark India-Africa Summit in October 2015. It brought together more than 40 African national leaders and paved the way for revitalising ties. Afro-phobia and racial violence can scuttle the prospects held out at that summit and boosted by Modi’s visit to African nations. Alienating Africa as a continent may also jeopardise India’s campaign for a seat in the UN Security Council. Africa Day this year can be a splendid opportunity for a political and diplomatic makeover.

The author is an independent political and foreign affairs commentator based in New Delhi.