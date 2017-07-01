A sound plan

There are many things to crib about when one compares Indian metros with the major cities in Europe and America. But, the most pressing concern in the litany of woes is mindless honking.

The Maharashtra Transport and Road Safety Act, passed by the legislature on April 6, 2017, and awaiting the presidential nod, will likely put an end to deafening decibel levels with a Rs 2000 fine. In its affidavit to the Bombay High Court, the state government has stated that the provisions under the Act will deter motorists from pressing “the horn needlessly or continuously or more than necessary”, and “sound the horn in silence zones”.

The state government has already begun the mapping of sound levels in 27 cities. The first phase includes Mumbai and its adjoining cities. The real-time sound mapping at various locations in Mumbai by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board is a significant step towards a noise-free environment.

The Maharashtra model can serve as an inspiration for other metros and tier-two cities suffering from the same scourge. A study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment had shown that some areas in Delhi experience 90 dB during peak traffic at residential zones when an 80db level is considered a health hazard. There are multiple ill-effects of sound pollution. The World Health Organization warns that excessive noise causes cardiovascular and psycho-physiological problems, and triggers changes in social behaviour.