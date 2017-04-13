5 point something: Make peace, not war with your neighbour

1. 3 months ago, Sartaj Aziz said before a senate committee that the evidence against him was insufficient. What has Pakistan discovered that has led to the judgment already being delivered?

2. How would the Pakistani Army make money if a hostile environment did not exist?

3. Does a ‘spy’ deserve a death sentence, when terrorists like Hafiz Saeed roam around freely in Pakistan.

4. Sushma Swaraj is perhaps the best foreign minister India has ever had. Her request to Shashi Taroor to draft the resolution denouncing the verdict only adds to her passion to protect every Indian outside of India.

5. The people of Pakistan need to raise their voice in support of Jadhav and a peaceful environment. We cannot have another death after Sarabjeet, another incident like 26/11, and another war.

The author is a bored Mumbai bachelor. 5 Point Something is all in good fun and not meant to cause offence.