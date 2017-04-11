5 point something: I do not think we were meant to work...

1. 10-12 out of the 16-18 hours we are awake

2. 6 out of the 7 days in a week. God rested on the 7th day, surely we need more rest.

3. 48 out of the 52 weeks in a year. 4 weeks off to get rejuvenated to work for the remaining 48?

4. 40 to 50 years after mostly studying for the first 20 years. When do we get time to live life?

5. To make a living. I think we are meant to enjoy our experiences with family and friends and work shouldn’t be taking us away from it.

The author is a bored Mumbai bachelor. 5 Point Something is all in good fun and not meant to cause offence.