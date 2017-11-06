Youth from Amethi, Rae Bareli getting jobs in Guj, says Amit Shah

The BJP in Gujarat is now focusing on micro-level planning for the upcoming polls in December 9 and 14

Taking jibes at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, BJP national president Amit Shah on Sunday said, the youth from Amethi and Rae Bareli were getting jobs in Gujarat.

Shah, on the second day of his tour of Gujarat, was addressing party cadres at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district. He met with BJP leaders and workers of different districts.

Addressing the gathering of party functionaries, Shah said, "On what grounds is Rahul Gandhi raising questions about unemployment in Gujarat? Youths from his constituency Amethi and Sonia Gandhi's seat Rae Bareli come to Gujarat every year looking for jobs. They are getting jobs here and are settling down here peacefully."

"They are making fun of development in Gujarat, but those who failed to open a collector's office in their constituency are pointing their fingers at Gujarat. This is the time to uproot Congress from its base in state. Our main force has been our workers who are our mascots. Workers should leave no stone unturned while campaigning next week."

