Yogi Adityanath’s ‘guru-bhai’ seeks BJP ticket

The UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Gurubhai and a head priest of Ekal Dham temple in Kutch, Devnath Bapu has sought a BJP ticket from Rapar constituency in Kutch district.

A meeting of several ‘Sadhus’ of the Nath sect held at Kailash Tekri in Kutch on Saturday resolved to press this demand before the BJP high command.

The 40-year-old had accepted ‘Sanyas’ at the age of 12 and became a member of the Nath Akhada. He and Yogi Adityanath frequently meet each other on platform of their Akhada and have good relations. When Adityanath had visited Kutch last for campaign in Gujarat polls, he had visited Ekal Dham temple and met Devnath.

Speaking with DNA over phone, Devnath Bapu, said, “I have been associated with the BJP for 20 years. I run the temple and do social work for poor besides health and education. I have demanded the ticket as there is resentment among locals against the sitting MLA (Pankaj Mehta). This is the right time to give ticket to a person on whom people have faith. Being a Sanyasi, I do not have family for whom I would gather money. I am in active politics to serve the society.”

He added, “I don’t want anybody to pressurise the BJP leader for my ticket. I would not even appeal Adityanath Bapu to canvas for me before the BJP high command. If party wishes to give me a ticket, I will accept. I had demanded the tickets for Assembly polls in 2007 and 2012. Like Adityanath, all Sanyasis are dedicated towards their Tap (asceticism), Tyag (sacrifice) and Seva (service).”

Devnath said he would not cross the party line ever and added that he and Shankar Chaudhary are on good terms with each other.