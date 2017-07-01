Woman found dead, father cries murder

A 25-year-old woman was found hanging at her marital home on Thursday night. While her in-laws claimed she committed suicide, her father has alleged that she was murdered and her body was hanged by a hook on the ceiling to make it seem like suicide.

Ramanbhai Leuva, father of victim Minaxi and resident of Kalol town in Gandhinagar district, lodged a complaint at Shahibaug police station. According to the complaint, Minaxi had got married to Pinakin Chauhan, resident of Vankar Vaas in Shahibaug area, two and half years ago.

Leuva alleged that Pinakin and his family members, including his father, mother and sister, had been pressuring his daughter for dowry. They had thrown her out of the house twice for the same. The issue was resolved after intervention of community leaders. However, Minaxi’s ordeal continued with her in-laws harassing her mentally and physically.

“Yesterday, we were informed that my daughter has committed suicide. But when we reached the house, I spotted injury marks on her body. Hence I suspect she was first killed and then her body was hanged to make it seem like a suicide,” Leuva alleged.

Investigating officer and Shahibaug police inspector KK Desai said, “There were injury marks on the body. We have registered a case of murder, dowry and suicide. We have sent the body for post mortem and are awaiting the report to ascertain the real cause of death.”

“Pinakin, his mother, father and sister have gone missing. Search for them is on,” he said.