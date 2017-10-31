Woman attacked, Rs 20L gold looted from showroom

Looted from a jewellery showroom in Vadodara on Monday afternoon after five men attacked the owner and later fled on a bike and a four-wheeler

Gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh were looted from a jewellery showroom in Vadodara on Monday afternoon after five men attacked the owner and later fled on a bike and a four-wheeler. The crime has been captured on CCTV.

As per the complaint lodged by Sheela Soni, owner of the RK Jewellers showroom on Makarpura Road, after opening the shop as usual around 10.30 am, she was alone when two youths entered it around 12.30 pm. They asked her to show gold chains. After seeing some designs, they asked her to show more varieties. As she went to the other side of the showroom, one of the youths pushed her to a corner.

Three more men, their accomplices, then entered the shop and robbed it of gold jewels worth Rs 20 lakh in around 20 minutes. The gang then fled on a bike and a four-wheeler.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, MB Vyas, said, "Both the vehicles had fake number plates. We have recovered the CCTV footage from the showroom which captures the entire episode as well as the faces of the five robbers."

As the shop owner has claimed that the robbers were speaking in Hindi, police are also not ruling out the involvement of an inter-state gang in the crime.

Vyas added, "On the basis of the footage and crime record of gangs having history of daylight robberies, we will nab the robbers. Teams have been formed for further investigation."

When the city police control room had received the call of the loot, all PCR vans were alerted and entry/exit points of the city blocked for thorough checking of vehicles in vain.

A case has been registered with Makarpura police station and PI DI Mahida and his team are investigating the case.