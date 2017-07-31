‘Will function out of flood-hit areas’

Giving priority to relief work in flood affected areas, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani decided to stay there for next five days. He informed his colleagues in cabinet on Sunday to camp at affected areas in Banaskantha and Patan district.

Rupani along with senior ministers and team of 30 senior officials of Gujarat government visited the affected places.

Rupani visited flood water inundated areas and met family members of the victims.

“The government and concerned district administrations are working effectively to help improve conditions in this area. We will provide them all the support we can,” he said.