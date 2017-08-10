We'll compensate losses, will get more seats in upcoming polls: Amit Shah

We have set a target of 150+ seats for the next Assembly elections in Gujarat and this is my expectation from all BJP workers that they put in their best to achieve this, says Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah told Gujarat BJP workers and leaders to compensate the loss in Rajya Sabha elections in the upcoming Assembly polls. Shah and Smriti Irani were being felicitated for winning the RS polls on Tuesday.

He motivated party leaders and workers and said that all BJP workers should resolve that the party wins with enough majority in the Assembly polls and work towards it so that it would have enough votes to win all seats in the next Rajya Sabha polls too.

Shah said, "We have set a target of 150+ seats for the next Assembly elections in Gujarat and this is my expectation from all BJP workers that they put in their best to achieve this. We should have that much majority in the Assembly so that all our candidates win with enough majority in the next Rajya Sabha polls."

Shah also said that the Narendra Modi-led central government had wished to constitute a commission for the welfare of OBC communities, but the Congress, which constitutes a majority in the Rajya Sabha, rejected this bill. He said that the main reason for Congress' collapse on every front was because of their anti-people policies.

CM Vijay Rupani, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and other leaders were present at this ceremony. All leaders and workers gave compliments to Shah for bearing a new responsibility as a Rajya Sabha member and also congratulated him for completing three years as BJP national president on Wednesday.