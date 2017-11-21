Voters happy, but long for more

A Patel dominated seat in Saurashtra, Thakkarbapanagar witnessed a Patidar wrath in 2015 over reservations. The onstituency has, since then, seen development if residents are to be believed.

However they do believe that the government now needs a change and long for more. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had organised a Run for Unity to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel recently in Patel dominated areas like Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar and others, present MLA Vallabh Kakadia, who is also the transport minister, boasts of development in his constituency. Kakadia is a Patel and is involved in a diamond business and had defeated Gita Patel of Congress last time.

On one hand, Kakadia lists a new creamatorium, flyover, library, RCC road, etc as development, residents long for a good school and pure water. Kakadia said, "My biggest achievement among others is, of the 40 scheduled caste societies, all have RCC roads as of today and for them it is a big thing."

Dismissing the claims, Gita Patel of Congress said that Thakkarbapanagar had a lot of issues including water and drainage, Congress workers who won corporation elections have been able to solve water issues on a greater level.

Residents of Thakkarbapanagar only long for good educational institutes to come up in their area, which would help girl students in travelling less for education. One of the residents said, "The government needs to be changed for good. Any government that stays for a long time affects overall development. If a new government comes this time to prove themselves, they will do good for people at large."

WHAT PARTY LEADERS HAVE TO SAY

In past five years, one of the biggest achievement is that in Thakkarbapa Nagar, each of the scheduled caste societies have RCC roads today. Apart from this, we have also made a library, municipal school, community hall, garden and water tank. In India colony too, we have constructed two new flyovers to ease traffic, pavers block in chawl’s, a crematorium, etc.

—Vallabh Kakadia, BJP

When I used to visit localities in 2012, the major problems that residents faced was of water and gutter. The chawls of Thakkarbapanagar have old pipelines of water which burst and break at any given point of time, leaving residents in trouble. However, since the time six Congress councilors won, they are helping residents to solve the issue.”

—Gita Patel, Congress

WHAT VOTERS HAVE TO SAY

People in power at Thakkarba-panagar do visit regularly, but do nothing. We dont have any issues. We live in quarters and people from all communities live here. There is some issue of cattle menace in our area but I do not think any party can solve it.

—Lataben Sanghvi, homemaker

Water pipeline is a major issue. Every day tankers visit societies and there is scarcity. Despite regular complaints, there is no action. We try to help people.

—Vikram Rajput, Congress worker

For people like us, any government comes, we do not care because no government cares for us. I have three kids and my husband drives an auto-rickshaw. Living on one person’s salary is impossible these days as to feed a family of five gets difficult. To support my husband I work but still are unable to run our household. Education in schools is not good these days so we need to send our kids to coaching classes. There is no respite.

—Vandanaben Raval, primary school teacher

My daughter studies in LJ College as there are no good colleges in this area. Until she comes home, I remain worried. I feel after so many years and with so many residents, we should have good colleges.

—Parvatiben Rao, homemaker

Forget the issues, Gujarat needs a change after 22 years or else there will not be any development. BJP should not be overconfident. We don’t have plenty of issues but development should be a continuous process.

—Ghanshyam Barot, service

THAKKARBAPANAGAR

Population

Over 2.5 lakh

Voters

2,05,544

Male

1,09,946

Female

95,597

Other

1

COMMUNITY BREAK-UP

Muslims

1,500

Hindibhasi

25,000

Dalit

32,000

Patels

60,000

(all figures are approx)

WHO WON IN THE PREVIOUS ELECTION

2012

BJP

Vallabhbhai Kakadiya

Victory margin

49,251