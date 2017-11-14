Visiting temple is natural Dharma for BJP, electoral Karma for Rahul, says Bhupendra Yadav

Congress is experimenting on different issues. Initially, they challenged development, then GST, now they changed again, says Yadav

BJP lashed out at Rahul Gandhi's temple visits and held it as an act to cash in on elections in Gujarat. The national general secretary and Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav lashed out at Rahul Gandhi on the issue during a press conference he addressed in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Yadav said, "Visiting a temple is swabhavik dharm (natural course) for BJP leaders as we do it in our routine course too, while it is chunavi karm (cause of elections) for the Congress. Akshardham temple in Delhi is hardly six kilometres from Rahul Gandhi's residence and he never happened to be there. Their ancestral farm house is in Mehrauli area of Delhi and Katyayani, Kalkaji Shaktipeeth are very close to that, but the entire Gandhi family never went there."

"What Rahul is doing is an eyewash and just for the sake of Gujarat polls. I would invite Rahul Gandhi for an open debate on the issue of OBC commission, triple talaq and public issues. The Congress is experimenting on different issues. Initially, they challenged development in Gujarat, then they switched to GST and when success could not be achieved, they changed issues to raise against BJP.," added Yadav.

Yadav also said that Rahul Gandhi should make it clear who would be their CM face if Congress wins the polls. Gandhi should reveal the name, whether it should be Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki or Shaktisinh Gohil, added Yadav.