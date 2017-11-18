Vijay Rupani accuses Rahul of lying

Chief minister Vijay Rupani on Friday accused Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi of lying and quoting false figures to attack the state government. He also came down heavily on Gandhi for his incessant criticism of demonetisation and GST."During his Gujarat visits in the past month, Rahul has been resorting to lies. He is quoting different figures but no one knows what the basis is," Rupani told the media.

The CM said that Rahul Gandhi had pegged the number of unemployed persons in Gujarat at 30 lakh in his speeches.

"We do not know where he got the figure from. As of September 2017, the number of unemployed youths registered with employment exchanges in the state was 5.75 lakh, and not 30 lakh," he said.

He also said that for every 1,000 residents, the number of jobless in Gujarat stood at just 9, as against 125 in Kerala, 106 in Himachal Pradesh, 27 in Punjab and 15 in Karnataka.

Rupani said that Gujarat had consistently topped in creating job pools among all states over the years.

Dismissing Gandhi's claim that 13,000 schools had closed down in the state, he said that the number had in fact gone up by 17,000 since 2000.

Rupani also came down heavily on the Congress leader for saying that Narmada water was being supplied to industries, saying only 2 per cent of the water goes to industries, while 98 per cent is supplied for drinking and irrigation purposes.

The BJP leader further attacked Gandhi for his criticism on the note ban, saying that people support the fight against black money.

He pointed out that BJP had won the gram panchayat elections in Gujarat, and Assembly elections in many states, which were held soon after demonetisation.

Rupani also slammed Gandhi for his description of GST as Gabbar Singh Tax, saying finance ministers of all Congress ruled states were part of the decisions taken by the GST Council.

"None of its FMs opposed any decision in 90 meetings of the Council, but Congress is now claiming credit for lowering the tax rates," he said, adding that it was not right to link the move to Gujarat polls.