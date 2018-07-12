Video of Leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani catching snake goes viral

Leader of opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani shared a video on social media on Wednesday in which he is seen catching a Russell's Viper snake in his garden. He released the snake at an abandoned place later. The video went viral as many people sharing it on different platforms.

"The viper snake got lost on its way home today and knocked on the wrong door. My dear brother...I know how to catch a snake also...." Dhanani wrote on social media while sharing the video and photos.

In the past, the Congress leader had posted photos on social media where he was seen working at a farm in Saurashtra region and milking a buffalo. A selfie of his taken in front of an Asiatic lion in Gir sanctuary had kicked up a controversy as it is illegal.

Three-time MLA Dhanani is believed to be close to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. On Tuesday, he had said that the Congress would make efforts to defect dissident BJP leaders. He had also added that the party would welcome back former Congress leaders who were sidelined in the BJP after defection.