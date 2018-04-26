Trending#

Two of Una flogging victims attacked again

Apr 26, 2018

Two victims of the Una flogging incident were allegedly attacked once again by two gaurakshaks on Wednesday evening. Ramesh and Ashok Sarvaiya were on their way back home when one Kiran Balu and his uncle assaulted them. Balu is one of the accused in the Una incident in which cow vigilantes tied four members of the Sarvaiya family to a car and flogged them in Mota Samadhiyala.

They were then marched, half-naked, through the village. This was apparently punishment for skinning a cow. Sarvaiya said that Balu threatened him to withdraw the case. Hitesh Joyser, SP, Gir Somnath clarified that the two were threatened and added, "We have given them police protection."

