Tough times for Hardik Patel

A day after a video showing PAAS leader Hardik Patel, purportedly in a compromising position with a woman which surfaced last Monday, two more video footages with him holding liquor went viral on social media on Tuesday. Throughout the day, Hardik seemed to be in a silent mode and stayed away from media and avoided reaction on the sequel of the alleged footages. He also did not convey any message on social media throughout the day, which was a deviation from his routine.

Meanwhile, Hardik and other PAAS members held meetings at the farmhouse near Gandhinagar. Later, he went to Bharuch for a rally later in the evening. A convener of PAAS from Ahmedabad, Atul Patel, said,

"We know that the video footages involving Hardik are out again, but we are focusing over our agenda on reservation. Hardik and other PAAS leaders held meeting in Gandhinagar and were preparing the strategy for the movement on agitation. We are nonchalant after the incident."

BJP, too, did not come up with reaction on the second footage. The party released a communique in the evening, "Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil has exhibited their lower level ideology and ignorance for Sardar Patel. The Congress and Gohil should seek apology from the entire nation for the controversial remarks." The party set effigies of Gohil and Congress afire across state including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Anand, Surat, Bharuch, Mehsana, Rajkot, Jamnagar and others.

Varun Patel, who joined BJP a few days back, defecting from PAAS, said, "I do not want to comment over Hardik Patel but I believe that Patel community has great understanding. They would take right decision at the right time." Congress, however, defended Hardik. Party chief Bharatsinh Solanki, said,

"The video footages are just a conspiracy of BJP. They are trying different tools to muzzle the voice of democracy. The party will surely lose in polls and this was an effort for survival."

‘Brijesh, Vipul with Hardik in booze video’

Two more videos released on Tuesday purportedly show Hardik Patel and two other persons with tonsured heads and an unidentified woman with liquor at a private hotel. A PAAS leader that DNA talked to identified and confirmed the other two as Brijesh Patel, PAAS convener from Rajkot and Vipul Patel, another PAAS convener.

The leader on the condition of anonymity told DNA over phone that the video was taken during a booze party in Botad town in Saurashtra, in the backdrop of PAAS’s Nyaya Yatra.