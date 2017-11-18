Tough battle, tougher task in hand

Delhi's winter pollution is making headlines all over the country, but for residents of Danilimda, it is a yearly issue, and a major one at that.

Danilimda has the city's own garbage hill — Pirana. Forty years of garbage dumping has made the dumpsite look more like a small range of three hills, each more than 100 feet high. A backward area with a growing population, the area needs a revamp, and breathing space.

This is the den for illegal activities with migrants from Bangladesh residing here for a long time.

Congress's Dalit candidate Shailesh Parmar won the people's mandate in 2012, beating BJP's Girush Parmar, again a Dalit ledaer.

Girish is himself a former Congress leader who had once defeated the BJP. He turned rebel when he was denied the newly formed Danilimda constituency. The battle will be interesting this year, as the area has hardly seen any development.

Slum dwellers, illegal migrants, illegal chemical factories, health issues, and garbage plague the people living in this area. It life in the primitive age in a smart, heritage city.

Sitting MLA Shailesh Parmar claims that he has done many things for the area, like installing streetlights, RCC roads, and drainage lines, while his opponent said that all this was actually done by the BJP

In 2012, the main battle were between Shailesh and Girish. However, Shailesh won by a margin of 10.37 per cent of votes. The area has mixed population of Muslim, Dalit, Rabari, and few vote shares of Brahmins, Vaniyas and Patels.

Shailesh Parmar said that 90 per cent of the societies in his area had RCC roads. Other than the Rs 1 crore he had in his MLA fund, he utilised his MP fund too for developmental work. "We have made RCC roads, streetlights, improved the drainage network. Barel market, which is newly developed, has given basic amenities like street lights, water connection and others," said Shailesh Parmar, MLA Danilimda.

Girish Parmar said that he had plans to develop the area beautify it if he wins. "Many illegal activities are going on around the dumpsite. People need basic amenities," he said.

For 2017, there are 227 polling booths in the area.

DANILIMDA (SC)

Population: Over 3 lakh

Voters: 201451

Male: 106412

Female: 95039

CASTE-WISE BREAK-UP OF VOTERS

Muslim: 98,000

SC: 67,000

Patel: 9,000

Rabari 5,000

mix population: 15,000

(all figures are approx)

MAJOR AREAS OF THE CONSTITUENCY

Gomatipur

Behrampura

Shahalam

Danilimda

A part of Narol crossroads

Some parts of Juhapura

A newly made constituency from Shaher Kotda.

VOTER TURNOUT IN 2012

68.47%

WHO WON IN THE PREVIOUS ELECTION

2012

INC

Shailesh Parmar, Victory margin

73,573

KEY ISSUES

GARBAGE

HEALTH

POLLUTED WATER

DRAINAGE

SLUMS

LIKELY CANDIDATES

Girish Parmar – BJP

Shailesh Parmar – INC

WHAT PARTY LEADERS HAVE TO SAY

1) Shailesh Parmar, MLA, INC

Danilimda sarwa is made of lower and middle class voters. In the past five years, the area got a police station, an urban health center, an English medium school, and a community hall. With the installation of drainage lines, flooding during monsoon has been under control. We made a water tank in this area to cater to the needs of people.

2. Girish Parmar, BJP

In the past five years, Shailesh Parmar has done not done anything for the community or for the area. A solution to Pirana is the first priority. There are many illegal activities, specially illegal chemical factories — around 324 — dumping their affluent into the river. We are working towards a proper solution for Pirana and other pollution issues in the area.

WHAT VOTERS HAVE TO SAY

1. Girish Parmar, student

Garbage and pollution are the two main issues in this area which are causing other health complications. Also, we don't have pure drinking water. In terms of infrastructure, some of the pockets of the constituency has roads. But the area is still an underdeveloped one.

2. Zaheer Derdiwala, businessman

This area has a mixed population, with a Muslim majority. We can say that this part of Ahmedabad is excluded from modern infrastructure. There is a constant issue with water, which needs to be addressed. We get the support from local political leaders whenever we ask, but need strong action for a makeover.

3. Irfan Sipai, mobile technician

Politicians and matters of development are only discussed when elections are around. We are satisfied with whatever we have in our area. There is no expectation from the elected people, other than to provide proper basic facilities. Waterlogging during monsoon is a major problem which needs to be fixed. Just because the area is belongs to the poor, their issues go unanswered most of the time.

4) Rehana Ansari, home maker

I am living in this areas for a long time. All I worry about is my kids' future. This area has so much pollution, which brings health complications. I am concerned about the living conditions here as there is a perpetua; smog most of the time. The politicians and the system needs to take quick action.

5) Nazma Panara, home maker

We have an English medium school in our area, but still need more. We need some vocational training centers so that people can acquire livelihood skills. People need vocational or professional training for overall upliftment.