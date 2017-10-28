To take on BJP, Cong finalises list of about 100 candidates

According to highly placed sources, Congress has finalised candidates from about 100 out of 182 assembly seats in the December 9 and 14 elections

Elections are still over six weeks away, but if sources are to be believed, the Congress has already finalised candidates for about 100 seats, while the remaining would be done soon.

According to highly placed sources, Congress has finalised candidates from about 100 out of 182 assembly seats in the December 9 and 14 elections. “The list includes close to 40 out of the 43 sitting MLAs. All sitting MLAs have been promised tickets, but some of them want tickets for their family members. Hence, names from some of the seats already with Congress are yet to be finalised,” said sources.

There are about 60 other seats for which the screening committee has proposed single names. This includes Arjun Modhwadia from Porbandar, Siddharth Patel from Dabhoi, Vikram Madam from Jamnagar North, Tushar Chaudhary from Vyara (ST), Kunvarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Prabha Taviad from Dahod and Jivabhai Patel from Mehsana.

Sources said the Congress has finalised PAAS leader Gita Patel as its nominee from Vatva, Devarshi Shah from Ellisbridge, Nitin Patel from Narnapura, JD Patel from Thakkarbapanagar, Rajesh Amraniya from Rajkot East, among others.

Another PAAS leader Lalit Vasoya is among the two candidates in the fray for Dhoraji seat, said sources.

From Gondal seat, the Congress is likely to field Arjun Khataria, and Ravi Ambaliya from Jetpur seat. The party’s screening committee has also proposed single names from about ten seats in south Gujarat region, including half a dozen tribal reserved seats.

The list includes Mangal Gavit from Dangs, Dharmesh Patel from Jalalpore, Nirav Nayak from Navsari, Pravin Rathod from Gandevi, Anant Patel from Vansda, Ishwar Patel from Dharampur, Prakash Patel from Valsad, Bharat Patel from Pardi, and Ashok Patel from Umargam seat. Party sources said that the candidates would be informed of their selection after November 4.