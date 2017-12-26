Teen killed by 8 while trying to save mother

Horror unfolded when a 13-year-old died in a heroic attempt to save his mother and sister who were being harassed by a gang of eight drunk men. The incident happened at around 11.45pm last Sunday near Adhinath Nagar area of Odhav area. Four of the accused, including the son of a head police constable, have been nabbed after a complaint was lodged with the local police station.

The boy, who tried to stop the accused from harassing his mother and sister, was first stabbed and then beaten to death with pipes and lathis, police said. The situation looked awful as the boy bled and was rushed to a hospital, only to be declared brought dead. The deceased, Roshan Vadhadiya, was the son of Haribhai Vadhadiya. A complaint was lodged by Haribhai. The complainant told police that a couple of months ago he and family shifted to the area.

The accused used to come to the area drunk and made several times to harass his family.

Last Sunday, one of the accused came to his house and threatened them to vacant the house immediately. However, when Hari’s wife denied, the accused left the house only to return with seven more friends.

All eight were drunk and began abusing Hari’s wife and daughter when his son, Roshan, tried to stop them. One of the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed in his leg. The other accused also attacked Roshan with lathis and pipes. The accused fled when neighbours got a wind of the incident and began gathering at the spot.

Roshan was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where he was declared brought dead. A complaint was lodged with the Odhav police station against eight people, out which police were able to nab four of them.

Himkar Singh, DCP Zone-5, said, “Four of the accused have been arrested, including the son of police head-constable. The rest will be nabbed soon.”