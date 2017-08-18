Swine flu claims 10 more lives in state

Of 117 H1N1 cases registered across Gujarat on Thursday, 74 have been reported from Ahmedabad alone

Ten people died of swine flu and 117 new cases have been registered across the state on Thursday. Out of these, Ahmedabad registered three deaths and 74 new cases.

With this the number of swine flu cases this year in state has gone up to 2,272 out of which, 857 patients cured and 1225 patients are under treatment. Total 230 death cases have been reported till August 17 in the state.

On Thursday, 24 cases were registered in Vadodara city, 13 in Surat city, 11 in Gandhinagar city, 6 in Bhavnagar city, 5 in Gandhinagar district, four cases each in Vadodara district, Jamnagar city and Bhavnagar district followed by Amreli, Patan and Banaskantha districts each with three cases.

Authorities in Rajkot city, Junagadh city and Kutch, Junagadh, Ahmedabad and Valsad districts each confirmed two cases of swine flu on Thursday while Rajkot, Anand, Mehsana, Jamnagar, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar, Surat, Botad, Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur district authorities also registered 1 case each.