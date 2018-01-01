Surat-based student makes solar dustbins

A Surat-based student has developed a solar run bin. Termed as an intelligent bin, the bin works on a sensor-based technology which compresses garbage into a bin.

Milan Patel, a mechanical engineering student of CK Pithawalla College of Engineering and Technology, has designed the solar based smart dustbin. Apart from the sensor, the bin has a battery, a solar panel and a compressor. "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisaged the Clean India concept, I also thought of contributing to society in a noble way. Hence, I came up with the idea of a solar-based smart dustbin," said Milan.

"If the bins are kept at points across every street, a lot can be changed. Also, it will save the fuel cost as it has six times more storage than the normal bins," said Milan.

Patel says the capacity of the 120-litre bin will cost around Rs11,000. Patel presented his idea for at the event of Smart Villages & Cities Innovation Challenge, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry in Ahmedabad. The event was held on Thursday, where 15 shortlisted students gave presentation of their innovative ideas.

Students across the state were asked to develop or design some projects for a smart city which could make any difference in society. 74 projects were received at CII from different colleges. Out these, around 15 were churned as innovative models. Professor Anil Roy of Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology screened all 74 received project and found 7 projects plagiarised. He also found 15 projects good and may be able to make a difference. The shortlisted projects were for waste energy, smart streetlight option, automated railway track alters, streetlights in farms, smart farming etc.