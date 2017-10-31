Supreme Court cancels bail of former BJP MP Solanki in Amith Jethava murder case

The Supreme Court on Monday canceled the regular bail of former BJP MP in RTI activist Amit Jethava's murder case. He has been directed to surrender before the jail authority within two days. In February 2014, regular bail was granted to the accused and conspirator in the offence.

Deceased Amit Jethava's father Bhikhabhai had moved petition before the Supreme Court with prayer to cancel the bail of conspirator Dinu Solanki, alleging that he was influencing the witnesses and because of which numbers of witnesses have turned hostile. The matter had come up for hearing before the division bench of justice AK Sikri and justice Ashok Bhusan. After hearing both sides, the division bench cancelled the bail granted to Dinu Solanki and ordered him to surrender before the jail within two days.

In 2014, when the regular bail was granted, SC had clearly observed, "bail is not granted because you are law maker, but as the fact says CBI has recently filed supplementary charge sheet and trial is likely to take long time, court deems appropriate to enlarge you on bail."

This June, Gujarat High Court had ordered for fresh trial in the Amit Jethava murder case with direction to change the CBI court judge, as the high court judge JB Pardiwala had observed that it has lost trust in the present judicial officer, who was hearing the case. Deceased's father Bhikhabhai had moved petition pleading for retrial as 105 of 195 witnesses had turned hostile and felt that the trial has become joke.

Jethava, who was shot dead on July 20, 2010 outside the Gujarat High Court. He was an RTI and environment activist. He had filed numbers of RTI applications and a PIL against illegal mining in Gir forest region and the Gujarat Police had ruled out any involvement of Solanki in the murder.

