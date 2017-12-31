SPG calls for Mehsana bandh on Monday

The Patel reservation outfit Sardar Patel Group (SPG) also has come in support with Nitin Patel. The SPG president Lalji Patel and his team reached Nitin Patel's house on Saturday and gave a close call for Mehsana on Monday. However, Nitin Patel placated them to not to give such a call.

Lalji Patel said, "This is an insult to Nitin Patel. He was the only BJP leader who struggled against Patel agitators during polls and worked hard to keep Patel community's votes intact for BJP. What kind of reward BJP gave him? We are with Nitin Patel as he is the senior most leader in BJP who comes from Patel community. We give a close call for Mehsana on Monday."

The vice-president of SPG, Purvin Patel, said, "This is the time to show the strength of Patel community in politics. This is the incident that proves that BJP has been sidelining Patel leaders who are influential. The BJP has stabbed into the back of Patel community. This injustice should not be tolerated anymore." However, Nitin Patel placated them to not to observe close on Monday. Patel said, "People's sympathy for me is really touching. But, a close call should not be given as it would create problems for common people."

The Mehsana city BJP president, Kaushik Vyas, also said, "There is no Mehsana close call from BJP and that should be avoided. We do not support any close call and also request people that they should not join in any close calls."