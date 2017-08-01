Son of vegetable vendor makes way to IIT-Delhi

A tribal boy from Ankas village in Valsad became the first from his village to make it to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Nehul Patel, son of a vegetable vendor never thought of even clearing class X, owing to financial constraints. He said, “My father had to feed a family of seven on Rs45,000 annual income. And in our tribe, not many study so much.”

Nehul who belongs to Dodiya tribe was selected by the state tribal department that runs a school in Umargaon taluka. Its managment responsibility was given to Anand Niketan Group. Nehul was admitted to Anand Niketan Eklavya Model Residential School in South Gujarat. After his class X, he was asked by his teachers to shift to Ahmedabad for further studies.

Anand Niketan Eklavya Model Residential School came into being through an MOU between Anand Niketan Group of Schools and the Tribal Development Department under whom the Gujarat State Tribal Development Residential Education Institutions Society is actively working for the tribal students all over Gujarat providing them good quality education.

Nehul received Rs60,000 from the central government (Babasaheb Ambedkar award) in 2015 for being the state topper amongst the tribals. He also receved Rs30,000 from the state government and Rs10,000 through his drama and sports performances.

My father has to take care of two younger brothers. One is in class XII right now. So I used the prize money to pay my hostel fee at IIT Delhi and some for my brothers’ school fee.

Talking about the same, Lamiya Shums Director, Anand Niketan, Shilaj, said, “We have been trying to make our students clear JEE advance but they could only reach till JEE Main. Nehul has made us proud by not only clearing JEE Advance but also getting admission into IIT Delhi. Our school funded his coaching for JEE.”