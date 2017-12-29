Son-in-law gave contract to kill Ghatlodia woman

In the afternoon of December 21, Bhagwati Patel found her mother, 75-year-old Rambha Patel, dead in her residence in Karmacharinagar Housing Society part-2.

After a week's investigation, the police concluded on Thursday that one of her son-in-law had hired a Mumbai-based contract killer to murder Patel.

According to a city crime branch officer, Patel was strangulated to death and her gold bangles were looted. Two courier boxes with disposable plastic plates were found at the murder spot. A CCTV footage recovered from one of the bungalows in the society showed a 25-year-old courier boy entering the society with the boxes.

Patel had six daughters, all married, the officer said, adding that during their interrogation, it came to the fore that one of the sons-in-law Ramesh Patel, a resident of Chandlodia, was deep in debts worth lakhs of rupees.

During his interrogation, Ramesh confessed to hiring a contract killer for Rs 5lakh to eliminate his mother-in-law. The crime branch officer added that Ramesh had his eyes set on Patel's bungalow worth Rs 3 crore. He knew that after her death, her wealth would have been distributed among her six daughters, and each of their share would have come around Rs 40-50 lakh. He was hoping to pay off his debts with that money.

According to police, Ramesh identified the contract killer as one Salim. A team of Ahmedabad crime branch officers arrested Salim from Mumbai late on Wednesday. Furthr investigation in the case is on, added the crime branch officer.