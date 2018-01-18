SIT probe sought against ex-MP Dinu Solanki

RTI activist Mahesh Makwana and Jaituben Rafiq Salot have filed two separate petitions through advocate Anand Yagnik in the Gujarat High Court against former BJP MP Dinu Solanki and demanded investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the criminal cases involving the politician.

Petitioners prayer is that there are dissatisfied with the investigation by the CID (Crime). The court has adjourned the matter for a final hearing to February 9.

The petitioners’ allegations are that after the Gujarat High Court transferred the probe to the CID (Crime) last year, there has been no progress and they have been deprived of justice.

Makwana had suffered nine fractures after he was brutally beaten up on December 12, 2016. In his statement Makwana had alleged that the attack on him was the result of a conspiracy by Solanki and his nephew Shiva Solanki, as he was running a crusade against illegal mining. Since there was no progress in the investigation by the Kodinar police, the victim had approached the high court with a prayer to transfer the investigation to CID (crime), and the investigation was transferred in February 2017.

The second petitioner, Jaitunben Salot’s complaint was that in October 2016 her house was attacked by a mob of seventy people led by Dinu Solanki, and they had damaged her property and threatened the complainant’s husband. Though a complaint was lodged with Kodinar police, once again there was no action; hence, this victim too had approached the high court with a prayer to transfer the investigation to CID (Crime). In support of her claim, and petitioner had submitted a CCTV footage, in which Dinu Solanki is visible among the mob. The mob was armed with sticks and other weapons. This prayer too was allowed. The court, while transferring the investigation, had directed to the CID (Crime) to lodge a fresh FIR in the case and record a fresh statement of the complainant.

Now, the petitioners have approached the high court again. The state submitted before the single-bench justice JB Pardiwala that there is progress in the investigation and those involved in the attack on the RTI activist have been arrested but no evidence has been found against Dinu Solanki and his nephew. On the other hand, the former MP and his nephew too have approached the high court with a prayer to imply them in these two petitions. All matters will be heard on February 9.

BLOODY TALE

