Shaktisinh Gohil's comment on Hardik, Sardar sparks row

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil's comment about Patel reservation agitation leader Hardik Patel having Sardar Patel's DNA has triggered angry protests at many places in the state. With less than a month to go to the assembly elections, the issue may snowball into a controversy.

BJP members, on Tuesday, staged protests across several places in the state, including Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, and Saurashtra, to protest Shaktisinh Gohil's comment.

In Ahmedabad, protests were organised at Khanpur, Maninagar, Nikol, among other areas, where protesters slammed Gohil for insulting Sardar Patel by comparing Hardik Patel with him. At many places, protesters burnt Congress and Gohil's effigies. A large number of Patel community members also participated in the protests. "Hardik is clean, and has DNA of Sardar Patel," the senior Congress MLA had said in Mehsana on Monday, hours after an alleged sex tape of Hardik Patel surfaced. However, he may not have imagined the kind of backlash his comment could lead to, especially after two more videos of Hardik Patel surfaced on Tuesday.

Sardar's kin, too, has criticised Gohil for the comment. In a video message circulated by BJP, Sardar Patel's great-grandnephew Sameer Patel said that Gohil or any other Congress leader's opinion about Sardar hardly matters as "such people should not be taken seriously".

"People like Hardik Patel are trying to encash Sardar's name. Hardik is dividing the country, while Sardar worked to unite the country. There cannot be any comparison between the two," he said while warning the Patidars against being misled by "Hardik and his ilk".

Speaking to DNA, Gohil, however, claimed that he had been quoted out of context. "I had said that Hardik comes from the same community as Sardar Patel. In the manner that Sardar fought against the British, Hardik is taking on the BJP government. There was no other comparison," Gohil said.

BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya said comparing Hardik to Sardar Patel was an insult to the latter. "To say that a person caught in such a shameful act (sex video) has Sardar Patel's DNA is an insult to Sardar. The Congress has had a tradition of insulting Sardar Patel," he said.