Shaktisinh displeased Vaghela to appease Patel: Bharat Pandya

Gujarat BJP has taken a dig at Congress senior MLA and national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil for his role in Rajya Sabha polls. BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said that Gohil displeased a leader of the masses like Shankersinh Vaghela to appease Ahmed Patel while addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Pandya said, "Congress has always had a culture to appease leaders in the top, may they be from the Nehru-Gandhi family or their close confidantes. Gohil has also done the same and displeased a leader like Shankersinh Vaghela to appease Ahmed Patel. Congress will have to pay a huge price in the near future for Vaghela's displeasure."

Gohil was Ahmed Patel's polling agent and had raised an objection against the votes of Raghavji Patel and Bhola Gohil for showing the ballot paper to BJP leaders. The objection was upheld by the Election Commission and both votes were cancelled.

He also said that Congress MLAs from different communities like Rajput, OBC, SC and ST have defected from the party as they were not satisfied with the leadership. They had to leave Congress as the leaders did not respect them, he said.

"Congress lost 14 of its MLAs and that is almost 25% of their total strength in the Gujarat Assembly. This shows that Congress is broken. They are talking of Navsarjan (reconciliation), but they are leading towards Visarjan (dissolution). They are not considering the people's mandate and are instead following the path shown by members of Nehru-Gandhi family," added Pandya.

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that Gohil had threatened and admonished Raghavji Patel and Bhola Gohil when they went to show him their ballot papers. Pandya further added that Gohil also tried to the snatch ballot paper from their hands, but failed. This was a part of Gohil's and Congress' pre-planned conspiracy, Pandya alleged.