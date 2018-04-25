Separate colonies for pastoral class to cope with cattle menace: Gujarat government

To cope with cattle menace in various cities, the Gujarat government will soon start construction of separate colonies for pastoral class in the urban areas. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said this during an event held at Gujarat Gopalak Vikas Nigam in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. The CM said that his government also made special allocation for these colonies in all the eight big cities of Gujarat.

The Gujarat Gopalak Vikas Nigam had organised a programme to distribute cheques among beneficiaries of different government schemes, which were handed over by Rupani. The CM, addressing the gathering, said, "With the view to avoid traffic hazzles in urban areas and accidents occurring due to cattle menace, we have decided that special colonies for cattle rearing people would be constructed at a distance of 15 to 20 km from the boundaries of civic authorities."

"These colonies will be made near each of the eight big cities in Gujarat and those will have all required facilities. The government will give land for these colonies at token rates. We have made a provision for this in our annual budget for the current year. They can sell their milk in urban areas also as their houses will not be so far from cities," added Rupani.

The CM also informed that the state government launched the scheme of providing incentives of up to Rs 3 lakh for cattle farms and spared a budget of Rs 140 crore with the aim of raising 5,000 such farms across the state.

The CM also assured the pastoral community that they would not need to move anywhere else in search of water during summer. He said, "The cattle rearing people were forced for to move to other regions during summers or droughts. But our government has taken sufficient measures and I assure that water and fodder will be available for their cattle in days to come and no one will have to worry of tough days."

