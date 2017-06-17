Senior citizen held for raping 25-yr-old

Police have cracked a rape case by arresting a 63-year-old man from Raipur area late on Thursday.

The 25-year-old victim had lodged a complaint at Kagdapith police station on June 14 alleging the accused, Hasmuk aka Babulal Makwana, gave her shelter at his house and then raped her.

In her complaint to the police, the victim has stated she has eloped from Vadnagar with her boyfriend Mayur Patel on June 11. After they reached Gandhinagar, Patel took her behind the ST bus stand and had sex with her.

The next day, they reached Kalupur eailway station where Patel left her saying he was going to buy water. However, when he did not turn up for hours, she started searching for him and happened to meet Makwana.

He offered to help her look for Patel. With no sign of Patel, Makwana told the woman she could stay at his house where he allegedly raped her later. have launched a search for the victim’s boyfriend.